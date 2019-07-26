Selsey's Crab Pot micropub expansion will bring more people to the area, owner says

The expansion of a Selsey micropub will bring more business to the High Street, the owner has said.

The Crab Pot in High Street Selsey applied for a change of use at the site of a former off licence at 153 High Street, just four doors along the road from the current site.

The planning application received an abundance of support from residents and was granted earlier this month (Wednesday July 10).

Edward Sye, the owner of the Crab Pot said: "It went to committee on Wednesday 10 with planning officers recommending its refusal due to loss of retail on the High Street. [Councillors] discussed it and decided in this instance that it was worth going against policy.

"I think its because of what we bring to the area. What people do is they come down to us as a micropub from quite a long way and hen they are here they tend to use others in the High Street."

The policy, policy 29, was made to protect the loss of retail premises but since the Observer reported the original planning application (Plans for Selsey pub to move to larger premises), an application was submitted for a change of use of the micropub's original site to retail.

Edward said because of the nature of the craft beer and micropub industry, he can get people travelling to the pub from as far as London.

Timothy Barnard said in support of the application: "I first visited Selsey after reading an article in the Daily Telegraph by Sophie Atherton in March 2018 about the Crab Pot and what a lovely place it was and definitely worth a visit.

"Selsey would not normally be somewhere I would travel to and not on my radar as I knew nothing about the town and there was nothing there to draw me in. However, after visiting the micropub and being made so welcome, I have been back several times."

Edward said the expansion was necessary due to it being 'extremely popular' at weekends and because it would allow the pub to expand its offering. With the help of chef Achim Klein, the micropub will increase its food offering, including Selsey crab sandwiches.

Another letter of support reads: "My wife and I offer our wholehearted support for the above planning application. We relocated from Buckinghamshire to Selsey in December 2013, and have no regrets about our decision, whatsoever.

"We have been regular visitors to The Crab Pot since it opened. We enjoy the atmosphere and the warm welcome which also extends to first time visitors. All are made very welcome. It is one of the rare locations where complete strangers will strike up a conversation and feel part of the community"

The Guardian reported that there were 2,274 breweries at the end of 2018, up from 1,352 in 2013.

"It's continuing to become popular because of the fact that many [micropubs] are run by passionate people who care about the quality of their beer — I think it's still on the up," Edward said.

The pub is expected to open in mid August. For more information about the pub, click visit www.crabpotmicropub.co.uk