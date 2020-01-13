Strong support behind plans for restaurant to replace former bank in Selsey

Plans for a new restaurant to replace a closed-down bank in Selsey have been met with excitement.

The proposal (19/03011/FUL), at 97 High Street, requests the change of use of the building, previously used by Barclays bank, to a restaurant with two, first floor residential accommodations.

The applicant said it would 'preserve town centre commercial activity' and 'year round vibrancy' generated by Selsey residents and visitors. Read more here

A number of residents have taken to social media to share their views on the plans.

Commenting on the Observer Facebook page, both Emma Cooney and Karen Gretton said it was a 'brilliant idea'.

Emma wrote: "Selsey needs some restaurants and life other than pubs, cafés and charity shops."

Steve Shine agreed. He said: "Excellent idea! Fingers crossed."

Gina Trusler commented: "Fabulous idea, a lovely Italian restaurant, like Nicolino's in Emsworth, would be wonderful."

Ian Shotter said he also hopes the restaurant, if given the green light to move in, will serve Italian food.

Ricky Halpin said he thought it was a great idea and had already written to the council to support the application.

Gary Reeves said: "I'm absolutely certain a seafood restaurant would succeed in the summer providing they bought from local fishermen and charged proportionately."

However, not everyone was enthused by the plans.

Brian Gibbs wrote: "Too many places to eat already in Selsey. How about something that will actually be beneficial to Selsey?"

The application has so far had four support comments, including the former manager of Barclays Bank in Selsey, Claire Whelan.

Mrs Whelan wrote: "I fully support this application as it will enhance the High Street and will encourage people who do not live in Selsey to visit the town.

"The addition of first floor flats is a superb idea and the applicant should be applauded for his commitment to social care.

"I am delighted to see that the building will hopefully be restored to it's former glory and not left to fall into total disrepair as has happened to other buildings in the High Street including Lloyds and NatWest Banks."

Also to offer 'wholehearted support' was Selsey resident Melanie Garrett.

She wrote: "The restaurant would be a considerable asset to the village, both for residents and visitors, and the low cost rental accommodation would be of value to the community."

Andrea Lakeman-Ford said it would be 'excellent for Selsey'.

She added: "We need a good quality restaurant. It would bring much needed footfall to the high street and give residents another option for dining out."

