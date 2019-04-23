Sudden closure of independent Chichester business

An independent Chichester business has shut suddenly after opening in January last year.

The owner of Bearded Bob's Coffee and Gelato Emporium in North Street called the sudden closure 'extremely upsetting' and thanked staff and customers for their support.

A sign put in the shops window on Thursday evening (April 18) cited 'non compliance of lease' as the reason for the site's closure.

The sign said: "Due to non compliance with the lease this property is now closed. Do not attempt to enter as this is against the law and you will be prosecuted. Please contact the lease holder directly."

The management said in a statement: "It is with deep regret that we must announce Bearded Bob’s is now closed. Thank you to all the wonderful customers who supported us, a poor winter affected cash flow and we couldn’t quite get our head above water again.

"Thank you to my amazing staff. You are the best and I’m so sorry it has come to this. Please bear in mind that when you own and run a small business you put your heart and soul into it, it becomes your life.

"I would really appreciate some sensitivity, especially on social media, for what is an extremely upsetting time for all of our team. Thank you again for all your support, I’d hoped the landlord may want the team to take on the shop so it can keep trading but we must wait and see."

The businesses owner, Alan Frith, spoke to the Observer about the challenges of running a local business in December last year. Read more here: Independent business in Chichester should be the future.