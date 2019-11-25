Sussex brewery offers shares to investors ahead of move to Duke of Norfolk’s Angmering Estate

Family firm Lister’s Brewery is looking for investors as it seeks to expand to a new, larger site on the Duke of Norfolk’s Angmering Estate.

Head brewer Phil Waite, his sister Katie Coakes and father Alan Waite co-founded the brewery in Littlehampton in 2012 then moved to The Old Dairy, in Ford Lane, Ford, in 2014.

Named after a fondly-remembered family pet terrier, the brewery is soon to launch a crowdfunding campaign, with shares available from as little as £10.

Phil said: “This is a great opportunity for beer lovers to own a piece of a brewery that is already making its mark nationally.

“We’re not content with simply supplying local premises and the growth we’re already experiencing is testament to the demand that’s out there for beer that tastes great each and every time you drink it.

“We’re especially excited to be launching this campaign at Christmas. If you have a beer lover in your life, what better present than to own a piece of Lister’s Brewery?”

Despite being the size of a microbrewery, Lister’s sells beer as far as North Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Katie, who lives in Lancing, said they started on a tiny scale in the back of a café in Littlehampton before moving to Ford.

She added: “Lister’s Brewery makes beer for the masses and we’re not ashamed to admit it. As a brewery that brews great-tasting, traditional beers, we appeal to the mass market and are outselling our competitors in several UK regions.

“In order to get the taste of Lister’s to even more people across the country and to build a new, larger brewery on the Duke of Norfolk’s Angmering Estate in Sussex, Lister’s will be launching the crowdfunding campaign, allowing investors to own a piece of this growing company.”

To be among the first to find out when the private round of investment is launched, register your interest at www.listersbrewery.com.