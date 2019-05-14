Sussex charity’s exciting opportunity for businesses

Sussex businesses are being given the chance to improve their rural reach and enjoy the benefits.

The countryside charity, CPRE Sussex says it is searching for fresh, forward thinking companies that would like to promote the Sussex countryside and benefit its growing communities.

Interested businesses would be invited to create a unique partnership with successful local rural enterprises or community projects by sponsoring a category in the prestigious CPRE Sussex Countryside Awards 2020.

A CPRE statements says: “The Awards receive extensive publicity - celebrating and promoting the importance of rural Sussex today, so as an awards sponsor you would also benefit from widespread exposure.

“Your logos and brand name would be included in all materials relating to the Awards and there would also be further publicity through all associated press releases and media packages. “

“It’s easy to underestimate the power of the rural economy and the benefits it can yield for many businesses,” says CPRE Director, Kia Trainor.

Earlier this year the House of Lords Rural Economy Committee said that Rural England is at a point of ‘major transition’ and warned people not to ‘underrate the contribution rural economies can make to the nation’s prosperity’.

“In recognition of this the government has committed to spending £3.5bn on economic development in the countryside over the next 18 months, so now is the perfect time to support local rural businesses,” says Kia.