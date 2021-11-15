Arundel Farmers Market is opening a sustainable and fairtrade section

Following the lead set by COP-26, the United Nations Climate Change summit held in Edinburgh, Arundel Farmers’ Market is set to introduce a fairtrade and ethical products section.

The area will contain around 20 new stalls and will be on show this Saturday (November 20).

Arundel Farmers Market spokesperson, Andy Batty said “We are delighted to launch the new Fairtrade and Sustainable section to our Farmers market. It’s another great reason to visit Arundel and find some special presents this Christmas.”