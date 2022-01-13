The Ivy in Chichester: Plans change again following objection

In September last year it was revealed that the upmarket restaurant chain had made plans to open a site in Chichester.

In the original plans (21/03118/FUL) The Ivy hoped to have 12 tables and 36 seats on East Street but following an objection from West Sussex County Council's Highways department, the number of seats has been reduced to just 12.

Objecting to a pavement licensing application (21/01807/PAVE), Mike Roberts, area highways manager for Arun and Chichester, said: "Unfortunately I must object to this proposal. I do appreciate this is a shared surface.

Hoardings as they stand around the proposed site of The Ivy in East Street.

"However there is a clear delineation between the location vehicles should use and the pedestrian path. I must insist that a 1.5m path is maintained through the grey York stone. Please note the other premises in the area do not have this much and if granted, then the others are likely to request this as well and this is a very busy area.

He added: "I would also add that this would also interfere with the pedestrian flow on market days, so you may wish to consider this in any design."

The Ivy subsequently altered the application on Friday (January 7) and a new licence application was submitted.