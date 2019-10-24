This is what's in store for a closed-down independent Chichester restaurant

Plans have been put forward to convert a vacant Chichester site into apartments.

A change of use application has been submitted for the building at 5 - 6 South Street — previously used by independent restaurant Real Burger Kitchen (RBK) for ten years — to be converted into two apartments. The second and third floor of the building would also be used as an extra bedroom apartment.

RBK closed because of the 'continual decline on the foot flow on the high street'

In a statement back in June, the restaurant's directors, Sussex Restaurant Company Limited, said RBK had to close because of the 'continual decline on the foot flow on the high street'. Director Nick Sutherland said the business enjoyed 'many successful years of trading', after being established in 2009, but had become 'one of the many casualties' of today's high street. Read more here

Mr Sutherland has been named as the applicant behind the conversion plans. The design, access and heritage statement, submitted by Jane Jones-Warner Associates on the applicant's behalf, read: "The reason for the change of use follows the loss of the business which has failed twice in 18 months and, despite being on the market for the last six months, has no prospective purchaser.

"The proposals do not affect the shop unit on the ground floor which is not part of the site.

"The proposals seek to change the use of an historic building (in part) from a restaurant to a accommodation. These do not impact the interior in a negative way, or result in the loss of historic fabric.

"Whilst the building is not listed, it is a positive building and a non-designated heritage asset and as such will benefit from a viable use that will help to sustain it and maintain its value in the street-scene and the Conservation Area more generally."