Thomas Cook: Former Chichester branch re-opens under new ownership

The former Thomas Cook Chichester branch has been re-opened to the public under new ownership.

Hundreds of jobs with Thomas Cook were saved after Hays Travel purchased the collapsed company’s network of shops.

All 555 stores in the UK were bought by Hays Travel earlier this month, with the Official Receiver reporting that hundreds who lost their jobs would be offered work. Read more here

This week, signs have appeared on the window of the former Thomas Cook shop in East Street, reading: "This store is now re-open as Hays Travel. Please come in and see us."

Hays, which is the country’s largest independent travel retailer, also has a shop in South Street.

Hays Travel has been approached for comment.

