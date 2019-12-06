Three Bognor charities benefit from Co-op funding

Three Bognor charities have received funding as part of a ‘Big Co-op payout’ event.

Mel Twinley, member pioneer for the Co-op Community, said 1 per cent of customers’ shopping on all Co-op goods goes back to Bognor Regis Community causes.

Jamie Barrtle, store manager at the Co-op in Nyetimber, left, hands over a cheque for £2,312.21 to 4 Sight Vison Support.

She said: “Co-op on Nyetimber Lane handed out big cheques to 4sight Vision Charity, The Girl Guiding Bognor division and The Arctic Fox Scouts group on Saturday, November 23.”

Mel, who is also a committee member at Bognor Regis Men’s Sheds, added: “We have been so pleased to present these cheques, fundraising of this value means so much to smaller community causes it helps them to thrive which strengthens our community.”

Nick Witham, area manager at the Co-op on Nyetimber Lane, said members can choose a local cause online ‘that they want their 1 per cent to support’.

He added: “We have hardworking teams in our three Co-op stores that serve the Bognor Regis, Aldwick and Pagham community.

“We are delighted to have recently opened our newest store on the Chichester road.

“When Co-op members shop with us 1 per cent of what they spend on selected Co-op branded products and services goes to support local causes through our Local Community Fund.”

Jamie Bartle, manager for Co-op Nyetimber Lane, said her great team here ‘go out of their way to support the store and the community’.

She continued: “By offering good customer service we help to raise money for local causes that need it most. I’m proud to be working with such a supportive team.”

Ruth Frampton from Co-op Funeralcare said being part of the community is what the Co-op is all about.

“The contribution from our members who use our services significantly increases the value we are able to award really worthwhile causes,” she said.

