Time to get social with the help of Kitch Media

There was a time before social media. A time when if you wanted to contact friends or know what people or businesses were up to you had to pick up the phone to ask them. Now everything we do is out there.

Statistics from a 2018 survey found that 74 per cent of consumers draw up purchasing decisions by using social media. How many of us check out a business online before we buy?

Pictures: Helen Cawte Photography

So it is important that businesses promote the right image and interact with its customer base.

That is where Kitch Media’s School of Social comes in.

“It is our quest to help businesses unable to outsource their social media. Our aim is to deliver training that informs, empowers and delivers results,” explains Susan Zwinkels, marketing director at Kitch Media.

The idea was formed after Kitch held a social media masterclass workshop with networking community The Collective.

“We had amazing feedback that we thought it was something we could offer businesses,” Susan says.

“We hold monthly meetings at Freedom Works in Chichester.

“It is about educating people in social media and showing that not ‘one size fits all’. Some brands don’t need Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as one may only be relevant so it is about looking at that and choosing what is best for your business.”

Natalie Dunning founded Kitch Media, based in Chichester, eight years ago.

It specialises in social media and influencer outreach for food, drink and lifestyle brands.

Natalie says: “We look at the bigger picture and what we can offer.

“I worked at La Tasca in the digital team and I just thought I could do this myself, so when I left I told them what I was doing and they said write a proposal and they were my first clients.

“I know the food and drink trade my parents owned 16 restaurants so I understand that world.”

She adds that 90 per cent of what it does is the social media agency, while the school of social is a community focus objective.

“It is our way of helping other businesses,” she says.

Susan adds: “We do say to people that we don’t just push the agency as it isn’t for everyone. Someone like South Downs Water don’t need an agency as they deal with a lot of it inhouse. So we offer different services which do suit.”

With social media on around the clock Kitch offers a seven day a week, 8.30am until 10pm monitoring service.

“It means for clients such as Youngs pub we can answer questions or querieis within an hour to keep the dialogue with customers,” explains Susan.

“The business has evolved and it has changed now that social media people look to before buying from a brand, it is where we build trust so it is important to get it right.”

For more information, visit kitchmedia.com/school-of-social

