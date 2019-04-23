Toy shop to replace Poundland in Chichester

Plans for Chichester's soon to be closed Poundland store to be replaced with a toy shop have been confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday).

Work is already underway to bring in The Entertainer into East Street, according to commercial agent Robinson Webster, after the closure of Poundland was confirmed this morning.

When approached for a comment on plans for the site, the company, acting on behalf of the landlord, said the new store should be in place 'by early summer'.

A spokesman added: "The landlord will be down there to do some work and bring it into shape.

"It is a six to eight week programme, and the work is already underway."

The Entertainer has been approached for comment.

