Two more shops will be popping up in Chichester

Two businesses will fill an empty North Street premises as part of a pop-up stint in city.

One of the business owners who will be selling their wares from the North Street store is Julia Grant, who owns Winter's Moon, she said: "My business started up in Horton's Yard (Melbourne Road, Chichester) and I sell a mixture of vintage and contemporary home wares, gifts, cards and plants.

"It's quite a colourful mix I suppose."

Alongside Julia will be surfer Jonny Schofield who owns Gnarly Tree, named after the branch-like creeks of Chichester Harbour.

Gnarly Tree sells sustainable and ethical clothing and most recently appeared in East Street for another pop-up event. He will be selling t-shirts, sweatshirts and other clothing.

Julia added: "We know each other from being small businesses. It was really hard to find a landlord that was willing to give us space."

The pair negotiated something 'practical for both of us' with the landlord of the empty store where Andrew McDowall used to be.

The landlord was described as someone who is 'very much invested' in Chichester. "We need someone who really wants to make it work," Julia said, "I'm really excited — it's such a beautiful shop and I'm really excited to be working alongside Jonny."

Julia's message to residents is 'use it or lose': "I just want to give Chichester a little bit of something and this year is a great opportunity."

It will be opening up on Saturday November 23 and both are expected to stay in the city until just after Christmas.

Find out more about the businesses here: Winter's Moon - Gnarly Tree

