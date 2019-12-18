Vestry's later hours finally approved

A planning application to allow a popular city bar to open later has been approved.

Plans for The Vestry in South Street to open until 2.30am were thwarted when a planning restriction was found that meant the bar could not open past 12am.

But in 2016 the business was given a licence to sell alcohol on site until 2.30am.

The application proposed a change of use from retail (Class A1) to food and drink (Class A3) with ancillary hotel bedroom accommodation at first floor and external works.

Nick Marshall, designated premises supervisor for The Vestry, said: “We are happy that it is finally all over

“It has taken a long time but now we are over the moon.

“One — It’s nice to be doing things properly and two — this means that we can get back to investing in the Vestry and building it to a bigger and better place.”

Nick also said the Vestry would be holding a party to celebrate the bar’s success with a party to celebrate in the new year.

Previous planning applications seeking to change the use of the building and expend the opening hours were withdrawn in the past.

The venue received a lot of support from members of the public who gave their support but drew some criticism from residents complaining about noise from the venue. A noise impact statement in one of the applications found the noise levels at the site to be 'very low level'.

