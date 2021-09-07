Work begins to install full-fibre broadband in Chichester

Adrian Smith, CityFibre’s city manager

The city is part of CityFibre’s £195m plans for Sussex, with construction in progress in a number of towns and cities across the region including Worthing, Crawley and Brighton & Hove.

The Chichester build has begun in Fishbourne and Stockbridge, meaning people in these areas will be the first to get full fibre once the network is live.

The work is being carried out by CCN Communications Ltd on behalf of CityFibre. The team will use a range of construction methods while working with Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council and local communities to deliver a fast roll-out while ‘minimising potential disruption’, CityFibre said.

Each area will usually take a few weeks to complete, however, construction teams will typically only be outside each home for two to three days. The company added it will be in touch with residents by post ahead of any work starting.

The overall project is expected to reach completion by late 2023 but, as the network is completed in each neighbourhood, full-fibre will ‘go live’.

Adrian Smith, CityFibre’s city manager, said: “The next chapter in the digital future of Chichester begins today and I’m immensely proud to see work now underway. It’s important to remember that any short-term disruption will pay off tremendously in the long-term.

“We cannot wait for residents and businesses to see what is possible with digital connectivity that propels you forward rather than holds you back. And once the network’s built, it will serve the community’s connectivity needs for decades to come.”

Cllr Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “We are really excited about the opportunities that the full fibre broadband roll-out in Chichester will bring for both our residents and businesses. This investment in gigabit enabled fibre connectivity will unlock huge potential for our businesses and homes, ensuring that Chichester continues to thrive in the digital age.”

Full fibre networks use 100 per cent fibre optic cables to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This gives users speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for upload and download, near limitless bandwidth and connectivity.