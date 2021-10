New sweet shop could be the best place to buy sweets in Bognor Regis this halloween

News you can trust since 1887

The Ivy requests planning permission to open new restaurant in Chichester

New sweet shop could be the best place to buy sweets in Bognor Regis this halloween

New Look could make quick return to Chichester

Chichester Christmas lights switch-on: Here's what to expect

Hobbycraft to open brand-new store in Chichester

Independent Chichester café put up for sale

Chichester could see new store openings after retail outlets close

The_Track, Bognor Regis’s shared and collaborative employment workspace for creative and digital businesses had its official opening yesterday (Wednesday October 27).