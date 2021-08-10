A levels: Bishop Luffa sixth formers celebrate exam results
Students at Bishop Luffa School were celebrating the end of two very challenging years at school and looking forward to continuing their studies at universities across the country.
Head teacher Austen Hindman said: “This group of students were the last to sit national exams. They had one term of Sixth Form before the disruption began. Their response has been inspiring to all of us: they have shown good humour and resilience. They have not let the pandemic throw them off course or dampen their spirits. We are very proud of them all.”
Head of Sixth Form Jamie Saunders confirmed that the majority of students were headed to their first-choice university: “We have been very focused on getting students onto their next steps and it’s been wonderful to see so many achieve places on a range of competitive courses. It has been an honour to guide such a wonderful group of young people through the turbulence of the last two years. All along they have shown such a positive sense of community and had the good will and strength of character to deal with the challenges they have faced in a purposeful way. We wish them all the best on their exciting journeys ahead.”
Two students obtained places at the University of Cambridge: Anjali Biswas is to read archaeology and Jemba Valerio history and politics.
A number of students have chosen to embark on health-related careers: James Sanzen-Baker is to study medicine at Plymouth, Greg Kies paramedic science at UWE Bristol, Hannah Hutton physiotherapy at Nottingham and Jasmine Mount nursing at Southampton.
Many students have decided on a more creative route: Dominika Chmielewska is to study history of art and Korean at SOAS London, Clem Alexander fashion design at the University of East London, Amy Cusack architecture at Birmingham City, Tash Saddington and Mia Wilson are to read media and communications at Cardiff and Becca Mann film studies at Queen Mary University of London.