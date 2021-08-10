A Levels: Felpham Community College students receive stellar results

The results have ensured that most Felpham Community College students can now continue with their preferred post-18 pathway, with plenty continuing their studies at universities across the country.

Zoe Brixey, head of Sixth Form at the school, commended the pupils for their resilience and determination during a difficult year. She said: “We are very pleased with the achievements of our students. This year has been a challenging for students with much uncertainty and we are very proud of how they have performed this year.

“The ethos we have, where staff know every student well, has helped us support and encourage them to reach their potential. We also place a great importance on ensuring that our students leave the Sixth Form ready to progress to university or work.”

A level results day at Felpham Community College, Felpham Way, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2108102 SUS-211008-123148001

This year marks the second year in a row that students were graded using Teacher Assess Grades after external exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, meaning pupils had to adjust to an entirely new way of learning and workingl.

Even so, a large number of Felpham Community College students did well during this year’s results. Of particular note are:

Madison Wood-Field and Rhys Nicholas, who received three A*s

Alice Field , who acheived two A* and a D

A level results day at Felpham Community College, Felpham Way, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2108102 SUS-211008-123115001

Alexandra Holland, Thomas Clegg who each achieved two As and an A*,

Sean O’Sullavan and Harry Isham, who went home with two Distinctions and a Distinction*

Luke Kearns whose hard work earned him two Distinction*s and a B

Matthew Coe – Distinction*Distinction*, who earned two Distinction*s and a C

Jessica Butters who received an A*, an A and a C

Alice Sanders, who earned three As.