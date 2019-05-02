Aspiring Bognor lawyer named as finalist in national competition

An aspiring lawyer from Bognor Regis has been named as a finalist in a competition to find the country’s brightest Future Legal Mind.

Katarzyna Wach beat competition from budding lawyers across the country to be named on the shortlist for the annual Future Legal Mind Award.

The 29-year-old is studying for a legal qualification through distance learning while working as an internal auditor in the food manufacturing industry.

Her ambition is to complete her course and move into a legal services role.

Katarzyna said: “Being named as a finalist is such a great achievement, it was unexpected, and I am absolutely delighted.”

The competition, now in its fifth year, is run by National Accident Helpline to give a boost to the fledgling careers of the nation’s most promising legal talent.

Law students and those in the first two years of their legal career were invited to submit an essay about their legal ambitions and how having a legally-trained mind would benefit them, their local community and society.

Their responses were whittled down to a shortlist of 10, including Katarzyna, who were all asked to submit a home-made video to support their written entry.

Tom Fitzgerald, Managing Director of National Accident Helpline, said: “We received some excellent entries from students and trainees who were clearly very passionate about pursuing a career in Law.

“Katarzyna’s essay showed us how she wants to use her legal skills to help others, and we wish her the best of luck in the competition.”

The winner of Future Legal Mind will be named in May and will receive a prize package including valuable mentoring and networking experience.

The winner will meet with a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice and receive mentoring advice from experienced lawyers within the National Accident Helpline team.

They will also have the chance to star in a showcase film highlighting their skills and will receive a prize fund of £2,000.

For more information visit: www.national-accident-helpline.co.uk/future-legal-mind.