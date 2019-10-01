Bognor schoolchildren's interest in the environment impresses district council's vice chairman

A school in Bognor has started its own seed growing scheme with the help of the vice chairman of Arun District Council.

Amanda Worne, Lib Dem councillor for Yapton, visited St Mary’s Catholic Primary School on Thursday morning 'to talk about the role of the council and about how we can preserve our climate'.

Arun district councillor Amanda Worne taking action with children at St Mary's Primary School against climate change. Photo: Steve Robards SR26091902

She said: "We started our own seed growing scheme.

"The children were so excited that they were being involved in something to help the environment. We discussed why trees are so important for the environment and they came up with some really good answers.

"We discussed how long it takes for trees to grow, as it obviously doesn't happen overnight.

"We planted little seeds in trays and will see how it goes from there. Not all of them will grow. Some will die and will be a good lesson for the children.

"They were all really positive and enthusiastic. They were really mature and knew what is expected of them."

Kathryn Beaven, deputy headteacher, said the school was 'delighted to welcome' councillor Worne.

She added: "Councillor Worne led an assembly for our Key Stage Two children linked to the school’s commitment to teaching our pupils about how to care for the environment.

"We currently have a big focus on educating the children about recycling and reusing, reducing single use plastic, using alternatives to plastic and so forth. Councillor Worne shared with us a councillor’s role in supporting the community and promoting positive change.

"She has asked us to take part in a campaign to encourage more tree planting in Arun. Each of the classes will plant a seed as part of the seed to tree campaign, and eventually plant them in the school grounds.

"The school is also taking part in the West Sussex initiative to plant more trees, and will be receiving a large number of saplings next spring."

Mrs Worne said that, as part of her discussion with the pupils, they spoke about how paper can be used more efficiently.

"One boy made me laugh by saying we need trees for paper but I asked him how it becomes paper," she said.

"We asked them to share their thoughts or concerns and if they didn't want to speak openly, they could write it on a piece of paper and put it in the special box.

"I see the children as little seeds which we need to grow and nurture. If we teach them right, they will go in the right direction. They are our future.

"It is not going to be easy and that is part of it but it is really important [to do more to prevent global warming]. It is an emergency.

"As an Arun district councillor, I do as much as I can and it does mean a lot to me. I have children and I want them to be here in 50 years time.

"It is really close to my heart."

