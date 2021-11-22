Chichester college visited by the Armed Forces

The civvy students were asked to ‘drop and give them twenty’ as they had their physical, mental and teamwork capabilities challenged during four sessions.

The sessions consisted of a foot drill, leadership activities, such as building tyre towers and bridges, and STEM activities, where students were tasked with building load-bearing vehicles using a selection of items provided to them.

Head of learning for sport and public services at Chichester College, Rob Giles, said: “Our students enjoyed an inspirational day with members of the Grenadier Guards.

“They were really put through their paces and taken out of their comfort zones and set tasks which challenged them and gave them an opportunity to take the lead.”

Throughout the day, the students picked up skills that were designed to be beneficial for any career path they may choose to take.

The leadership and teamwork skills were designed to be life skills that could be put into practice within any area of uniformed services such as the Armed Forces, the Police, Fire Service or the Paramedics.

Mr Giles continued: “It gave them a great insight into career paths into the British Army.”

The Chichester College Group (CCG) is the largest college group in Sussex, and it educates more than 20,000 full and part-time students every year.

CCG covers five main sites, Brinsbury College, Chichester College, Crawley College, Worthing College and Haywards Heath College, which opened in September 2020.