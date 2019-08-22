Chichester Free School students react to 'impressive' GSCE results

Speaking to the Observer these chuffed students shared their emotions after opening their GSCE results today.

Liam Halton, 16, from Selsey said: "I did much better than I expected." Liam passed both his maths and English which he called a 'massive achievement' due to him having dyslexia.

Reuben Pogosian and Toby Smith who both took their exams a year early were elated opening their results

Liam said he is now looking forward to studying furniture making at Chichester College.

Reuben Pogosian, 15, from Emsworth and Toby Smith, 15, and Bognor both took their exams a year early.

Reuben said: "I'm really happy with my results, I did better than I expected definitely." He plans on celebrating by sailing off Hayling Island tomorrow.

Toby said when he opened his results he also go a lot better than he had expected.

Liam Halton with his mum after opening up his results

Lucy Underhill, 16, from Chichester said: "I felt kind of sick this morning, then I got here and I felt sick but I am really happy with what I got."

Lucy was especially pleased with her results in history and science.

Another successful science result was opened by 16-year-old Bibi Butten from Chichester: "I did really well in my science, chemistry was a bit of a shock."

Bibi said she hopes to go in to medicine in the future.

Jenny Clough, the school’s interim principal, said: "I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to the students of Chichester Free School. We are extremely proud of the pupils and the school, and these results cement the school’s passionate belief in the core subjects as well as offering a wide and varied curriculum.

"As we welcome many of the year group back to join our expanding Sixth Form, I would like to thank the staff and parents for their commitment and support to ensure our pupils achieve of their very best."

Louise New, who will be beginning her role as principal in September said: "It has been an absolute privilege to have been part of this year group’s education over the last five years, and today was a fitting celebration of all of their hard work and dedication.

"Whilst we are so pleased with the overall school performance, even more importantly today we have been celebrating the personal successes of our young people, many of whom have fought against the odds to achieve wonderful results of which they can be truly proud.

"I am so excited for September, when we will welcome many of them back into our Sixth Form."

Notable individual achievements include: eight grade 7s and above for Elliott Wright and Eleanor Thomas, including several grade 9s; six grade 7s and above for Leo Bather, Bibi Butten, Hannah Hutton, Holly Ryder and Lucy Underhill; fantastic personal progress for Sam Wood, Jack Pierce and Harry Pullenger.

Find out more about the new grading system here: Here’s how the new GCSE grading system works

Applications are now open for prospective students to apply to attend Chichester Free School for the 2020 academic year, including the Sixth Form. For more information or to arrange a guided tour call Karie Wright, Admissions Officer on 01243 792690 ext. 207, email sixthform@chichesterfreeschool.org.uk or visit www.chichesterfreeschool.org.uk