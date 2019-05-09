Chichester Harbour hosts environmental open day to teach visitors

Staff at a harbour conservancy have recently welcomed more than 400 visitors to its educative open day.

Chichester Harbour Conservancy held the free open day on Saturday, April 27, to showcase the range of activities and services which are held at the harbour.

Harbour master demonstrating litter picking with Sophie Cath, nine, and her brother Toby, five

Visitors were able to board the Conservancy’s vessels, RIBs and Solar Heritage, and the Victorian Oysterboat Terror was moored in the harbour for all to see.

Sailors enjoyed yacht and kayak safety advice along with life jacket checks and a flare amnesty was also in place.

Onshore visitors met the Patrol and Rangers teams, found out about the wealth of wildlife and enjoyed various hands-on activities.

Director and harbour master, Richard Craven, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many people to our Open Day.

Coastal safety officer chatting to Tim and Sue Smith about life jacket maintenance

“Chichester Harbour has something to offer everyone and it was a pleasure to show the public the breadth of work the Conservancy undertakes.”