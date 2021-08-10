Chichester High School A Levels: Students 'continue to amaze'

Headteacher Joanne McKeown said: "As headteacher of Chichester High School, I am immensely proud of the time, care and sheer hard work that these sixth form students and their teachers have put into securing this year’s superb outcome.

"With ever changing guidance and obstacles caused by COVID, we have never ceased in our aspirations for our young people, or stopped ensuring they were challenged, and supported to be their very best.

"These results ensure our students have a wide range of aspirational pathways to be the engineers, medical professionals, academics, teachers, and change makers of tomorrow."

Joanne McKeown alongside Chichester High School students

Jess Hodgson, 18, from Donnington, was awarded an A* in history, A* in English literature, A* in sociology and an A in psychology.

She said: "I was pleasantly surprised and really happy about it because it has been a tough year. It has been really difficult in lockdown.

"But the school has been amazing they have been so supportive helping with studies but also helping on a personal level."

Jess is taking her grades with her to study history at the University of Sheffield.

Jess Hodgson, 18, from Donnington

On what her future career plan could look like, Jess said: "I'm not sure yet, I'm thinking about archiving."

Oliver Smith, 18, from Chichester, achieved A*s in biology, French, history, and in an extended project qualification (EPQ) on the French Revolution.

Oliver is headed to the University of Oxford to study French and beginners' Italian.

He said: "I've really pleased. It has been quite stressful so I am glad to have the results. The fact that we have been off for eight months has made it really difficult but I am glad they have done it this way.

Oliver Smith, 18, from Chichester

"I am also really pleased for everyone else."

To celebrate Oliver will be going out for lunch and then heading to the pub later this evening.

Isabelle Tucker, 18, from Chichester is off to study medicine at the University of Plymouth after securing an A* in biology, A* in chemistry and an A* in English literature.

Isabelle said: "I was quite shocked. I was always a bit self-doubting but I and happy with the results. It took so much to get into medicine — it was real trial — but it has been a big relief to get in and not fall at the last hurdle."

sabelle Tucker, 18, from Chichester

She went out for breakfast to celebrate and hopes to meet up with friends in the evening.

Head of sixth form, Vickie Smith said: “I cannot express how proud I am of each and every one of our Year 13 students. Their commitment, dedication and work ethic has resulted in outstanding outcomes, which are fully deserved.

"I would like to thank the teaching and support staff for the care and outstanding provision that they have offered our students during this challenging year and the parents for their ongoing encouragement and support.

"It has been an absolute privilege to work with such inspiring individuals, myself and all of the teachers at CHS wish them all the best for the future; we look forward to hearing about their many adventures.”

Headteacher Joanne McKeown added: "Grades aside, what we are in awe today is their resilience, their continued positive attitude to learning, their aspirations not faltering, their continuous want to be challenged and continue to learn after everything that has been thrown at them with working from home, working at school — doing bit of both.