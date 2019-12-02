Chichester students quiz politicians ahead of general election

A group of Chichester politics students have been given the chance to quiz politicians ahead of this month's general election.

Ahead of the election on December 12, students from Chichester Free School’s politics club attended the hustings at Chichester College last week to hear Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Green Party candidates put forward their campaigns.

Chichester Free School politics club students with Jay Morton, Labour party candidate

A spokesperson said: "The politics club youngsters also got the opportunity to ask questions about the issues that concerned them.

"After the event,13-year-old Archie Gatenby-Tate, reported on the matters of interest to young people covered by each of the candidates: current Chichester MP, Gillian Keegan discussed issues such as schooling and Brexit, which was also covered by Liberal Democrat candidate, Kate O’Kelly.

"Investment in mental health care and making bus travel free were areas highlighted by Labour candidate, Jay Morton, while climate change was the major topic for Green Party candidate, Heather Barrie."

Have you read?: This is why armed police were called to Chichester city centre



These are the 14 areas in Chichester with the highest reports of crime



Chichester power supply works to be paused until January