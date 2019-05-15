Concerns for student safety over 'unsafe' drinking fountain

Health and safety concerns have been raised at a college after a drinking fountain was deemed 'unsafe' by a student.

A student at Chichester College, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they raised concerns about the safety of the water fountain.

A picture sent to the Observer by the student, shows a puddle on the floor by the fountain, less than a metre away from a plug socket.

READ MORE: Plans for late night venue in Chichester 'a long time coming'

The college responded to the allegations and said the water fountain has since been disconnected.

The part-time student, who is in their late thirties, said they knew it was unsafe but that younger students but not be so aware.

They said: "This water fountain always has a puddle of water around it — this stuff isn't right and you can't just say it's okay because it isn't."

READ MORE: What happened to the number 50 Graylingwell bus?

The student continued: "I have concerns for myself and for other students. I just think 'you have all these staff, come on can you just spend 130 quid on a decent water machine.'

"I'm always told it will be done, and then nothing."

A Chichester College spokesman said: “The health and safety of all our students and staff is taken extremely seriously and we have a robust process in place to report and address any issues.

READ MORE: Michelin-starred chef announced for Goodwood Festival

"We are aware of the concern raised regarding the water fountain in one of our blocks and this had been reported to our estates team.

"The water has been disconnected and we are assessing what action is required to address the issue that has been raised.

"All of our water fountains are regularly serviced and maintained by our supplier.”