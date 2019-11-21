Cycle safety events a 'resounding success' at Bognor Regis schools

Firefighters have held cycle safety events at two Bognor Regis schools this month.

Sean Embleton, watch manager at West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said the idea was ‘born out of a conversation’ he had with Claire and Colin Nunn, who own Bradley Electrical.

He said: “They are both keen runners and they had said to me that they were concerned about the number of people, particularly school children, out on their bikes in the dark. They mentioned that they wanted to do something about it, i.e. supply some lights for free to encourage the kids to be more visible whilst travelling to and from school.

"I suggested that if the fire service got involved we could raise the profile, and possibly do a safety campaign around this issue. Between us, we came up with the idea of visiting the schools and set up a stand where we could have a physical presence and offer the children some free lights."

Sean said The Regis School and Felpham Community College (FCC) 'jumped at the chance'.

He added: “I approached our prevention team at Bognor Fire Station to see if we could get some match funding, and through the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership, we secured roughly 50 sets of lights, some rucksack covers and snap bands to boost our supplies.

"We also contacted Ed Clark also known as Dr. Bike, who works for the travel wise team within West Sussex County Council (WSCC). Ed offered to come along to our events and carry out any essential maintenance on the children’s bikes, replacing bike brake/ gear cables etc, and giving them a general MOT."

The events were held at FCC on November 6 and 8, whilst The Regis School was paid a visit on November 11 and 13.

Sean continued: "Across the four events we gave out approximately 200 sets of lights to children that did not have any and fixed approximately 40 bikes, replacing bike/gear, gables, checking tyre pressure etc.

"The feedback we have received from both staff and pupils is that it has been a resounding success, and I have recently received an email from Claire at Bradley Electrical to say that whilst she was out running, she spotted at least 10 kids riding with the lights on their bikes which is fantastic news."

Ed Whiffin, assistant headteacher at FCC, said it was a 'big success with students' in the 'first year we have run this initiative'.

He added: "Student safety is of paramount importance to us at FCC and we have a large number of students who travel to and from school each day by bike.

"With the winter weather and darker mornings / evenings approaching, this was a great time to remind students about the importance of road safety and ensure they have the correct equipment they need.

"Thank you to WSCC and the Fire Service for running the event and to Bradley Electricals for donating the lights.”

Jayden Glithero, year 8 student and Oliver Czerny, year 7 student, commented: “We cycle to school every day and in the winter it is hard work sometimes with the weather and darkness if we stay late for a school club or event. It was great to get a free bike check so we know our bikes are safe and free lights, I hope they run this every year."

A spokesperson for The Regis School said they felt ‘fortunate to be joined by Dr Bike and Bognor Fire Station’.

She added: "The Regis School students were given approximately 100 sets of lights by the fire service, and Dr Bike repaired more than 20 bikes.

"We are really thankful to all involved for helping keep our students safe on the road."

Yeast 8 student Toby Dunham-Clarke said his bike is now good as new.

He said: "I am thankful for the fire service and ED, because they were at our school doing bike repairs and giving out lights because my bike was messed up.

"The wires were rusted and they redid my wires and gears and pumped up my tyres and now my bike is as good as new."

Bradley Stevens, also in year 8, said: "I’m so grateful because the fire crew and ED got my bike back to new.

"Before it got repaired, my bike’s brakes were nothing to be heard of and I didn’t feel safe on my bike but now its working perfect. I also got lights to help me see and also not get hit.

"I thank them so very much for what they did for not just me but other students too."