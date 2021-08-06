Drive-thru Greggs opens in Bognor Regis today

The 7th of its kind in the country and one of 100 that Greggs will be opening nationwide, the drive-thru service will give customers a chance to buy everything from hot drinks to steak bakes as it opens from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

Customers will also get the chance to take advantage of a variety of Greggs meal deals throughout the day, including a breakfast deal which allows them to combine a breakfast roll or baguette with a hot drink or orange juice, served until 11am everyday.

Drive-thru isn’t the only way to access all your favourite baked treats. Customers will also be able to make click and collect orders via the Greggs app, while delivery orders can be made on Just Eat.

the drive thru will be opening at the saltbox development site today

Shop Manager Susan May said: “We can’t wait to welcome Greggs fans and new customers to our brand new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, sweet treats and sandwhiches available for takeaway, click and collect or drive-thru.

Fully equipped with a contemporary look and comfortable seating, the Saltbox branch also includes a Nuttall Unit, so customers can purchase items like southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.

Alongside all the fresh sausage rolls, the new Greggs will also create 24 new jobs for the area, giving local workers opportunities within the company.