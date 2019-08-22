'Excellent' GCSE results will 'act as inspiration and motivation' for younger students at Midhurst Rother College

Students and staff at Midhurst Rother College are celebrating today after 'securing another strong year' of GCSE results.

According to the school, 64 per cent of students achieved five grade 4s or above, including English and maths, 'consolidating last year’s achievements'.

(Left to right) Alice Bowers, Ella Howard, Rosa Guariglia and Ruby Kirk. Photo: Midhurst Rother College

A spokesman said: "On the combined English and maths measure, results also remained strong. 70 per cent of students achieved a pass in both subjects, with 45 per cent achieving the same for the higher level pass of grade 5."

Principal Stuart Edwards said the results are 'testament to our students’ dedication, hard work and enthusiasm for learning'.

He added: “Importantly, we have a strong culture of ambition across our college and this is evident in what students have been able to achieve.

"These results will also cascade down throughout our school, acting as inspiration and motivation for our younger students.

(From left to right) Elizabeth Day, Ella Akerman Peters, Erin Haigh, Cicely Hawkes, Hector Katalinic, Oliver Arnold, Patrick Durand, Charlotte Holley, Rosa Guariglia, Ruby Kirk, Ella Howard and Elise Donoghue. Photo: Midhurst Rother College

“What is particularly pleasing is that we will be welcoming so many of these year 11s back to our sixth form in September to build on these successes. Congratulations to them all once again.”

Caroline Bell, head of year 11, said the students have been a 'pleasure to work with'.

“Having known most of these students since they joined us in year 7, I am delighted to share their successes with them today," she said.

Zach Thomas and his mum. Photo: Midhurst Rother College

"We have seen some amazing individual results [and] I would like to thank parents and staff for their support and help over the last few years.

"I think everyone will be equally proud of what the students have been able to achieve.”

The school spokesman said that, alongside the overall strengths, there were some 'excellent individual results'.

Among the students who achieved 9 grades were; Ruby Kirk (six 9s), Lucas Fryer and Cicely Hawkes, (five 9s), Alice Bowers (four 9s) and Amy Dallinger Jones and Charlotte Holley. (three 9s).