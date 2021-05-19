Free webinar for Year 13 students in West Sussex

Join the webinar (Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash)

The webinar will give students a clear idea of the course options still available and hints, tips and advice to ensure they make the best possible choice.

Fay Lofty, schools liaison programme manager at Sussex Learning Network, said: “We know that a lot of students in Year 13 start to really panic at this time of the academic year if they haven’t got options lined up, and this year that feeling has been exacerbated by lockdown disruption to much of the transition advice they would normally receive.

“The message of our webinars is clear – don’t give up and don’t feel you have to grasp at anything available. There’s still time to make a great, informed choice.”

The ‘There’s Still Time’ free webinar will be hosted on Wednesday, May 26 from 6pm to 7pm and is open to all Year 13 students and their parents and carers.

During the session, members of Chichester College Group’s Higher Education team and Uni Connect advisors will give impartial advice on every aspect of student life, outline the wide range of courses still open to applications across Sussex and beyond and explore other training options to consider.