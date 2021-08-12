GCSE results: Head of Bishop Luffa tells of pride in students

The school gave congratulations to all of its students who received GCSE and BTEC results today.

Head Teacher Austen Hindman said: "Exams may have been cancelled, but there was probably more assessment taking place than ever before. This year group have shown that they are able to adapt to a constantly changing world.

"They have also lifted our spirits during the lockdowns and other restrictions that we have all had to endure. We are very proud of them and hope that life returns to normal for the rest of their time in education.”