GCSE results: 'Huge celebrations' as Chichester Free School student open results

What students found inside their result envelopes was described as 'a record of the amazing achievements that have been several years in the making'.

Whilst normal exams may not have happened this year, this year's cohort of young people navigated two lockdowns, a variety of Covid restrictions including further periods of isolation, and an intense and rigorous assessment period in order to gain these results.

There were huge celebrations today, as all that hard work, resilience, patience and resolve had finally paid off, the school said.

Hard work pays off for CFS pupils

Principal, Mrs New, said: "Once again I am astounded by the courage and perseverance of these young people. Despite everything that was thrown at them over the last two years, they have all continued to work hard, never giving up.

"Perhaps even more impressively, this was always with a smile! I am so proud of them and the results they have received today, results they have truly earnt"

Head of year, Mrs Tulley, added: "This is an exceptionally kind, friendly, united and mature group of young people and I wish them every success on their next steps, which I am so proud they are able to take due to these great results today.

"We will miss them at CFS, and I am privileged to have been their head of year."

A group of students celebrating at Chichester Free School today

The school described 'fantastic' performances throughout the year group, including Robert Moore with six Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and a Grade 6. Robert is planning to go to Kimbolton School to study A Levels.

Ella Sanders achieved five Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, a Grade 7 and a Grade 6. A whole host of Grade 8s and 9s were also awarded to Toby Alford, Brendan Bailey, Lily Butten and Callum Croft.

The School were also celebrating fantastic personal achievements today, students who have made great progress during their time at the School.