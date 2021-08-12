GCSEs: Bourne Community College celebrates student success

A spokesperson for the school said: "Year 11 has been particularly challenging in the Covid environment and so we are especially proud of those who rose to the challenges and have seen their hard work reap fruition and grown both personally and academically."

The school's highest achieving subjects were history, French, PE, Spanish, geography, computer science, engineering, ICT, English and maths.

Many students achieved the top grades of 7-9 with almost a quarter of all grades in this higher category, the school said.

High achievers at Bourne Community College

In both English and Maths, the school saw 'excellent outcomes' overall at Grade 7+, with nearly one in four students achieving these higher grades and more than 70 per cent of students achieving a grade 4+ in both English and Maths.

High achievers included: Freddie Bradley who achieved seven Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and one Grade 7; Molly Barker with six Grade 9s and one Grade 8; Elsa Whitley with five Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and one Grade 7; and Lucy Brimecome with six Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Grade 7. These were closely followed by Roman Tewkesbury, Noemie Lidec, Chloe Porecki and Amy Pinkney.

The school also gave special mention to the following students who made 'significant progress', surpassing all progress targets and expectations: Ellen Middleton, Eva Ford, Katie Baird, Tom Beasley, Chloe Hood, Milena Harrison and Marton Soos-Eory.

Students collect their GCSE results at Bourne Community College

Yvonne Watkins, headteacher, said: "It has certainly been a year of hard work and determination.

"Our congratulations go to all our departing students, who in particularly challenging times, have successfully completed their time at the Bourne. They have been a real credit to themselves, to the college and we are extremely proud of all their achievements.

"We are very sad to see them leave as they have been an amazing year group, led brilliantly by our head boy Roman and head girl Chloe and deputy head girl Katie and deputy head boy Josh, and we wish them all well for a very successful future ahead as they take up their hard-earned places at local colleges and in their new ventures next year."