GCSEs: Headteacher at The Academy, Selsey, 'immensely proud' of students

The headteacher at The Academy, Selsey, has praised students for their 'dedication and resilience' on achieving their GCSEs in a challenging time for education.

By Bex Bastable
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 11:18 am
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:29 pm

Jo Ford, headteacher, said: "We are immensely proud of all the hard work and achievements of our students. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are supported academically and emotionally during these unprecedented times.

"It is to the credit of our students that they have shown such impressive levels of maturity and good humour.

"It has been hard for students working remotely for much of the two-year course but their hard work, resilience and dedication has seen them through.

Collecting GCSE results at The Academy, Selsey

"They leave us not only with fantastic qualifications but also with the personal qualities necessary for success.”

The school recognised students attaining a string of top grades, including; Keeley Andrews, Paddy Pirard, Ellis Brown, Maja Kiss, Morgan Rogers, Rosie-Lena Farthing and those who have excelled and made outstanding progress; Elisa Rodgriduez, Hugh Barnes, Luke Walker, Ava Asdan, James Faulker and Luke Robertson.

Collecting GCSE results at The Academy, Selsey
