Goodwood’s hospitality workshop educates Chichester students

Chichester students have experienced a unique hospitality workshop and farm experience at Goodwood.

Year 10 students from Chichester High School recently received a demonstration in world class hospitality and catering at Goodwood to help facilitate learning for their Vocational Award study course.

The Goodwood Education Trust was established by the 10th Duke of Richmond in 1976 as a charity

The visit, organised by the Goodwood Educational Trust (GET), involved a behind the scenes workshop with Goodwood’s Michelin-starred executive chef Darron Bunn and Farmer, Butcher, Chef restaurant manager Iris Stoltenberg, who has previously worked for one of Britain’s most respected chefs Raymond Blanc.

The group of students toured the kitchen to see first-hand how the chefs actually prepare for lunch service and sampled some of the food served at Farmer, Butcher, Chef including dishes such as steak tartare, pork liver parfait, glazed brisket and pork belly.

Goodwood executive chef Darron Bunn said: “The students were so blown away with what we do here at Goodwood and you know they were very engaged because amazingly nobody bothered with their phone during their visit.

“The group were really interested in all the amazing organic home-grown ingredients that we use at Farmer, Butcher, Chef but they were definitely most interested in sampling some of the delicious food.

“Several students were so impressed with what they tried that told us they are going to ask their parents to bring them back for dinner.”

In addition to the demonstration the students who are all studying for a Vocational Award in Hospitality and Catering were also given a tour of Goodwood’s Home Farm to visit the pigs, sheep and cattle.

For further details on how a nursery, school or college could come to Goodwood for an education visit email the education officer Sarah Stewart at get@goodwood.com.