Jubilation at The Regis School as students open 'best ever' GCSE results

Students at The Regis School are celebrating their best-ever GCSE results building on last week, when its Sixth Form, enjoyed its highest ever results.

62 per cent of students achieved ‘basics’ at 4+, up 6 per cent points on last year.

Likewise 59 per cent of students achieved at least five GCSE grades at grade 4 and above including English and maths, up 11 per cent points from 2018.

Both of these measures are the highest in the school’s history and reflect the progress that the school has made in recent years.

The Regis School is also celebrating its success at the highest grades being awarded with 312 results graded 7-9, (up by 82 on last year’s results) of which 21 have been awarded the highest grade, 9.

Students whose results were particularly strong include:

Connie Styles: Three grade 9s in combined science and history, two distinction*s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6.

Morgan Scott Ragless: Two grade 9s in science and textiles, two distinctions, three grade 8s, three grade 7s.

Morgan Scott-Ragless: “I am very pleased with my GCSE results which were around what I expected. I really look forward to coming into the Sixth Form because I really like my school and the teachers."

"I will be studying Textiles, Psychology and one other A level that I need to decide on. My advice to students in Year 11 next year is to revise from the very start of the year making notes as this really helps later on.

Freya Stone: Two grade 9s in chemistry and art, two distinctions, three grade 8s, three grade 7s.

Freya Stone: “I am totally overwhelmed with my results and especially my grade 9s! I am not usually a crier but these results have set me off!

"I am really looking forward to coming into the 6 th form to study biology, chemistry and psychology and then off to university.

"I would like to thank Miss Offer, my tutor and teacher, for the massive amount of effort she put in supporting me and everyone else. I hope students do well next year and advise them to use all resources available. Find what works for you, work hard and trust in yourself."

Ceri Janes: Two grade 9s in English and science, four grade 8s, one grade 7, two grade 6s.

Ceri Janes: “I feel amazing! My results are really high and I am looking forward to joining the Sixth form to study A levels in English literature, sociology and government and politics, before becoming a Civil Servant in the field of education.

"I am so grateful for all the extra support sessions that my teachers put on throughout the year – I couldn’t have got these grades without them! I hope that students next year will take this fantastic additional support and wish them all the best."

Jessica Heywood: Two grade 9s in English, two grade 8s, two grade 7s, two grades 6s, one grade 4.

Jessica said: “A am ecstatic and so happy with my grades – they were what I was hoping for and I am now looking forward to going into the Sixth Form to study English literature, Government and Politics and Sociology at A Level.

"I would like to say a special thanks to Miss Pellegrino, my geography teacher, for unrelentless support during the day, night and weekends! My advice to students next year is that this is a great school with fantastic opportunities! Take full advantage of everything offered to you and follow all advice given."

Nirvana Woods: One grade 9 in science, four distinctions, four grade 8s, two grade 7s.

Nirvana said: “I am feeling really good! I wasn’t expecting to achieve as high as I have, but I did revise really hard. I am looking forward to staying on in the Sixth Form to study biology, psychology and PE before going to University to study psychology.

"I am really proud of The Regis School getting best ever results. The teachers have been so helpful especially this year with extra revision materials. I hope next year’s cohort do really well and advise students to revise early and in small chunks. Time goes by really quickly! That’s what I did and my grades show this works!"

Seb Power: One grade 9 in maths, three grade 8s, one grade 7, four grade 6s.

Seb said: I am so happy and very surprised with my exam results today! I am looking forward to staying on at Sixth Form to study maths, further maths and physics at A level.

"I am so grateful to all staff involved in supporting me and helping me to reach my potential. My advice to next year’s Year 11 is to revise early from the start of the year to avoid getting too stressed at exam times."

Jade Coles: One grade 9 in maths, two distinctions, five grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 5.

Jade said: “I am feeling ecstatic and overwhelmed with my results and my mum has been balling her eyes out! These grades will help me go to college to study Psychology, Sociology and Criminology.

"A massive thank you to all my teachers. They have given me so much support in lessons and have also given up so much of their time after school, in the evenings and at weekends that have helped me to achieve these fantastic grades!"

Craig Robson:One grade 9 in Maths, 2 Distinctions*s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 2 grade 6s, 1 grade 5.

Charlie Jays: Four distinctions, two grade 8s, three grade 7s, one grade 6, one grade 5.

Students showing the most progress over their time at The Regis School include Mantas Zurius, Alexandra Sredniawska, Mutahhara Ahmed, Niall Mears, Nirvana Woods, Lois Ambridge Wiktoria Wisniewska, Maya Brozek, Sophie Skidmore and Bolu Adeyefa-Ojomo.

Dave Oakes, Associate Principal and Year 11 Raising Standards Leader, said: “I am so pleased that, ‘The Class of 2019’ at TRS have received our best-ever GCSE results! Working with these students has been both a privilege and a pleasure and I wish them all every success in their chosen futures.

"Many of them will now stay on for our Sixth Form and will enjoy another two years of study before going on to university.

“Everyone at The Regis School has ‘gone the extra mile’ to support our Y11’s and I would like to thank my colleagues for their dedication and the students’ families for the important role they have played in achieving such a strong set of results.”

Mike Garlick, Principal, said: “I am delighted that, following our very strong Sixth Form results last week, we have achieved our best-ever results at GCSE. This is testament to very hard work of our students, their teachers and support staff.

"Every student has something to celebrate with many making significant progress beyond their expected grades so I would like to congratulate each of them on their achievement."