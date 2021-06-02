Learning experiences in the open-air at Petworth Park

The courses are to take place at Petworth Park (Credit: National Trust Images/Andrew Butler) SUS-210206-103021001

The ‘Learning in the Landscape’ programme offers courses across creative arts including photography, watercolour, wash and ink and pencil drawing, along with wellbeing courses including yoga and mindfulness.

All of the courses will be delivered in the open air and natural surroundings of Petworth Park.

Aspire Sussex CEO, Robyn Kohler said: “We are thrilled to be able to provide such an amazing outdoor classroom for learners to develop their creative skills or to invigorate their minds and bodies. The courses allow learners to progress at their own pace, learning new skills and developing confidence within the most inspiring of locations.”

The courses are to take place at Petworth Park (Credit: National Trust Images/Andrew Butler) SUS-210206-102938001

Adam Hastie, National Trust general manager, added: “We are delighted that Aspire Sussex has chosen to hold their creative and wellbeing courses in Petworth Park. Every year visitors come to the park to enjoy the outdoors and experience the majesty of the landscape. We’re excited to see how participants on the Aspire Sussex courses interpret this environment, be that through their camera or on canvas, and bring their own vision of Petworth to life.”