New nursing school for Chichester will open in September

Nursing and Midwifery Council give University’s new School of Nursing and Allied Health full accreditation SUS-210720-134650001

The facility, which will start teaching students from September, has been endorsed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) which gave its full accreditation.

The school will be run collaboratively with University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust and other allied health practitioners, with the intention of developing hundreds of new workers.

The University received a double-unconditional certification from the NMC, becoming one of the country’s first new nursing providers to achieve the standard, and can start enrolling students onto its BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing degree.

Experienced nurse and academic Dr Nita Muir will oversee the courses SUS-210720-134701001

Experienced nurse and academic Dr Nita Muir who oversees the programme, said: “Receiving our double accreditation for delivery of future nursing course and our BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing reflects the commitment and passion from all those involved, to develop nursing within the region of West Sussex and beyond.

“We were commended by the NMC for our excellent submission, person-centred curricula, and student-centred approach. Our talented nurse educators are looking forward to welcoming our first cohort of enthusiastic students to our new school in September.”

The new centre, known as the School of Nursing and Allied Health, is situated adjacent to St Richard’s Hospital on the University’s Chichester campus.

When it opens, the 1,600-squarefoot headquarters will be fitted with ultra-modern clinical equipment in several mock wards to provide students with real-life simulation training.

The School of Nursing and Allied Health is situated adjacent to St Richard’s Hospital SUS-210720-134711001

News of the NMC report follows a successful week for the West Sussex university, which was also ranked as the 25th-best in the UK by the National Student Survey.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Jane Longmore said she was delighted with the enthusiasm shown by the NMC for Chichester’s new nursing school.

She added: “There is a real desire to study nursing across the UK, with people more engaged in healthcare and helping the vulnerable than ever before, following the impact of the pandemic. The report demonstrates that the NMC believe in our vision and trust us to develop a new generation of nurses, who not only show compassion and care but courage in the face of extreme challenges.”

The school was funded with a £1.2million grant from the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, as part of its plans to strengthen the region’s health and social care workforce.

It will initially launch with a three-year BSc (Hons) in Adult Nursing, and will run alongside Physiotherapy.