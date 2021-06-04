New postgraduate dance courses at University of Chichester

Renowned dance science educator Edel Quin (left) oversees the new MSc Dance Science and MA Dance (Somatics and Dance Science) degrees

The university will offer two new postgraduate programmes, MSc Dance Science and MA Dance, Somatics and Dance Science.

This follows the 2018 introduction of the BSc (Hons) and integrated MSci in Dance Science, which has proved popular since it launched, the university said.

Programme leader Edel Quin, a renowned dance science educator and former professional dancer, said: “This is an exciting and timely development leading the way in dance science postgraduate provision.

The degrees were launched by Chichester in response to the increased provision of dance science education at an undergraduate level

“Our MSc Dance Science provides a level of specialism in dance science study that has not been previously available, and will particularly benefit applicants that already have a generalist dance science underpinning but who want to specialise in the subject areas of biomechanics, strength and conditioning, psychology, nutrition or physiology.”

The one-year MSc Dance Science degree can be taken full-time or negotiated as a part-time course. Discipline-specific routeways are biomechanics, nutrition, physiology, psychology, or strength and conditioning.

Prof Mike Lauder, director of the university’s Institute of Sport, added: “We are delighted to join forces with our dance department in launching these unique postgraduate routes in dance science.

“There has been a marked growth in dance science research and application in recent years, increasing the need for appropriately qualified and accredited individuals. We are excited to see how our dance science graduates will contribute to continuing developments in this field across education, research and professional practices.”

The second new programme, the MA Dance, Somatics and Dance Science, is an immersive, 12-month and full-time programme designed for students wanting to develop their engagement with somatics and sciences as applied to dance.

University head of dance Cathy Childs said: “It is a natural progression for our department to combine its expertise in dance, somatics and dance science via this specialist programme, offering a depth of practice which can enhance your capacity to excel as a freelance dance artist, pedagogue, researcher or reflective practitioner, within professional, community or education settings.

“Along with broadening your potential to work in the field, this MA also serves as a foundation preparation for those hoping to pursue practical and/or theoretical research at M.Phil or Ph.D level.”