Ormiston Six Villages Academy principal ‘immensly proud’ of students’ GCSE results

Pupils at Ormiston Six Villages Academy in Westergate are celebrating after collecting their GCSE results today (August 22), with many exceeding expectations.

The academy said performances were particularly high in English, with 67 per cent of pupils achieving between a Grade 4 and a Grade 8, and 52 per cent scoring between a Grade 5 and Grade 8 – defined by the Government as a ‘good pass’.

GCSE results day at Ormiston Six Villages Academy

The academy is also celebrating results which demonstrate the broad, balanced and fulfilling curriculum on offer, with 21 per cent of pupils achieving the top grades of 7 or above in a range of subjects, including English Language, English Literature, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Food Technology, History, Music, Spanish and PE.

Results were also strong in key STEM subjects, with 71 per cent of pupils achieving a good pass or higher in biology and physics, and 65 per cent achieving the same in chemistry. Vocational results were equally strong, with 100 per cent pass rates in food and cookery, health and fitness, financial education and interactive media, providing a further increase in pupils receiving the highest grades.

Among today’s achievements are several individual success stories including this year’s head boy Ben Beckinsale and head girl Holly Thompson:

· Ben achieved Grade 9s and marks in the top two per cent in the country in both chemistry and physics, along with four Grade 8s, one Grade 7 and one Grade 6.

Pupils collecting their GCSE results at Ormiston Six Villages Academy

· Holly achieved a Grade 9 in maths, as well as five Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and one Grade 6s, with both sets of results being testament to the personal ambitions of the pupils at Six Villages.

Principal Paul Slaughter said: “Today’s results highlight the commitment every pupil has shown to their studies over the last five years at Six Villages. I am immensely proud of our pupils’ achievements and wish them the very best of luck in the next stage of their education. We look forward to hearing about their future successes.

“Results like these can only be achieved with a huge team effort and are testament to the undoubted strengthening academic core at Six Villages. I would like to thank our dedicated and inspirational teachers who work tirelessly to ensure our pupils achieve the best possible outcomes and reach their individual potential.”

Nick Hudson, chief executive officer of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) added: “I would like to congratulate everyone at Ormiston Six Villages Academy on another year of strong GCSE results.

Pupils collecting their GCSE results at Ormiston Six Villages Academy

“As a trust, it is our absolute priority to ensure that every pupil fulfils their potential, no matter what their background. We are delighted to see the academy continuing to achieve highly, reflective of today’s results.”

Ormiston Six Villages invites prospective parents and pupils to attend its open evening on Tuesday, September 24.

Find out more about the new grading system here: Here’s how the new GCSE grading system works



See also: Delight at GCSE results at Chichester High School

Read about Bishop Luffa student celebrating GCSE results