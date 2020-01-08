Pride as new leaderboard deems Bognor primary school best in the county

Bersted Green Primary School is the best in West Sussex for its overall performance and progress, according to a newly-released leaderboard.

The figures, collated by the Government Department for Education, show that the school is ‘well above average’ for reading, writing and maths. This follows an Ofsted report in March which found the school had maintained its ‘good’ rating since its previous inspection in 2015. See the full leaderboard here

Headteacher Katie Jarvis said: “We did have a good Ofsted in March which validated our strengths and that we were going in the right direction but now are also so very proud of our whole school community for all their work to support us to become top school in West Sussex in the .gov/DfE league tables.

“Bersted Green is a fairly new primary school and has rapidly moved up the league table. The school feel they have followed a clear and carefully planned route to improve with a skilled and talented team dedicated and committed to ‘Learning Together’, supporting children to make the progress they are capable of.”

Having conducted a short Ofsted inspection in March, Felix Rayner said the leadership team ‘maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection’. Addressing the headteacher, he added: “You lead the school with a strong sense of purpose and clear direction. Over the last four years you have skilfully and successfully guided Bersted Green as it has expanded to become an all-through primary provision from Reception to Year 6.

“Your senior leaders share your high expectations and are well supported in carrying out their roles. Staff are proud to work at the school and are committed to providing the best opportunities to ensure pupils’ success.”

Dr Jarvis said the school ensures it has ‘careful curriculum design from day one’ to engage pupils and to ‘reflect the learners in cohorts’.

“Basic skills are imperative but there is so much to learn across the curriculum we aim to find real strengths in everyone,” she said. “We have musicians, researchers, artists, historians, puppy trainers, story writers, chefs, bakers, fire lighters, den builders, enquirers, dancers, gymnasts and actors to name just a few.”

“We value being involved with colleagues beyond the school, from research projects, Chichester University, the Locality WSCC maths HUB, schools with expertise we can benefit from and our Governing Body as we appreciate challenge and always strive to be better.”