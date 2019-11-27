Primary school children takeover Arundel museum as part of nationwide scheme

Arundel Museum partnered up with Kids in Museums to invite two Arundel Primary Schools to takeover the museum

The event took place on Friday, November 22 at the museum and saw pupils from Saint Philip’s Catholic Primary School and Arundel Church of England Primary School take part in the Kids in Museums Takeover Day.

Arundel Church of England School pupils handling artefacts Pic Steve Robards SR22111902

The takeover day involved the children taking on the roles usually carried out by staff members of the museum.

Fran Stovold, curator at Arundel Museum said: “It is really good to be working with the two Arundel Primary Schools and letting the children curate two displays in the museum.”

Arundel C-of-E pupils curated an Arundel and First World War themed display.

The pupils selected First World War artefacts and created their own labels to say what the items were and included some artwork they made at the school.

The other display curated by St Philip’s students and had the theme Christmas feast.

Students chose various historic cookery utensils to create the display and also wrote out description labels.

Pupils toured the museum, gaining inspiration on how to create the displays, what to write for the labels and learning how to handle the artefacts.

Fran said: “It gives them the chance to develop their skills in research and how to appropriately display and interpret the museum collection.”

Both displays curated by the children will be available to view until the end of the year.

Supported by Arts Council England funding, Kids in Museums launched Takeover Day in 2010 to help historic institutions give children meaningful roles in their organisations. Last year, more than160 heritage organisations and 5,500 young people took part.