St Philip Howard School celebrating 'best ever' GCSE results

Expectations have been exceeded at St Philip Howard School after this year's GCSE results were revealed, according to headteacher David Carter.

A school spokesman said the results have 'surpassed all previous achievements', despite the 'more rigorous examination curriculum'.

Photo: St Philip Howard

Mr Carter said: “We are so proud of all of our students regardless of the numerical grade they achieved because they all worked so hard and achieved their very best.

"More importantly they are also great people, being kind, caring and confident individuals.

"We look forward to charting their success as they move into the sixth Form and wider world. An enormous thanks must go to the staff, who again have walked the extra mile to enable the students to fulfil their potential and parents who have continued to be wholeheartedly supportive.

"Both A Level and GCSE results this year have surpassed all expectations. Our school was ranked top in West Sussex for both GCSE and A Level last year and we look forward to welcoming both our current and new students in September.”

Photo: St Philip Howard

The spokesman said everyone’s hard work 'really paid off'.

"Students, staff and parents are celebrating the best ever GCSE results," it said.

"86 per cent of students gained at least five GCSEs at frade 4 (C grade equivalent) or above, whilst 91 per cent achieved a grade 4 or above in English and 88 per cent in Maths.

"An amazing 28 per cent of grades were 9-7, with more than half the year group getting at least one grade 9-7.

Photo: St Philip Howard

"Twenty-two students achieved a remarkable eight or more GCSEs at the top grade."

'Particular commendation' was given to students who made a ‘clean-sweep’ of top grades.

Nia Edwards achieved grade 9 in every subject she took, Lucy Owen received nine 9’s and Jess Rayner and Tyler Edwards gained eight grade 9’s and two grade 8’s.

Mollie Finniear, Ben Lewis, Paddy McGreal, Georgia Hunt, Alyssa Castillo, Millie Folkes and Charlotte Zanger all achieved ten GCSEs at Grade 9-7, which the school said was 'highly impressive'.

The spokesman added: "[The] government measures now place real emphasis on the progress that students make whilst at school and this is an indication of how well a school supports all students regardless of their starting point.

"These measures show that students at SPH are finishing their GCSEs at least five grades better off than they would have done compared to the national average."

Anyone wishing to attend the sixth form are asked to contact the school at www.sphcs.co.uk or the head of sixth form, Mrs McNeil (nmcneil@sphcs.co.uk) before enrolment on Monday, September 2.