This is how pupils at every West Sussex school performed in their GCSEs

Listed are the percentage of pupils at 39 secondary schools in the area who achieved a Grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs. Reformed GCSEs are now graded from 1 (low) to 9 (high). Grade 5 in the new grading is a similar level of achievement to a high grade C, or low grade B, in the old assessment system, according to the Government. Schools are listed in order of the highest achieving.

1. Bishop Luffa School, Chichester Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 62.3 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Downlands Community School Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 61.2 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Warden Park School Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 60.3 per cent Google other Buy a Photo

4. Davison Church of England High School for Girls, Worthing Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 59.8 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more