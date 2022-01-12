This year, Chichester District residents are being challenged to read twelve books in twelve months.

The West Sussex County Council libraries participating in the challenge include Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth, Selsey, Southbourne, the Witterings and surrounding areas.

The theme of each month differs to include genres that readers may have never experienced before, including books that celebrate diversity, a children’s classic, and a book with a local connection.

Alongside the enjoyment of reading for pleasure — which is a great way to look after your mental health and wellbeing — participants can also share their love of books with other challenge members by emailing book reviews and recommendations to [email protected], joining a dedicated Facebook group or tweeting @WSCCLibraries using the hashtag #ChiReadingChallenge.

For more information or to join the challenge, visit the Chichester District Reading Challenge 2022 website.