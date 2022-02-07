3,000 vaccine appointments available for teens in Bognor Regis

More than 3,000 vaccine appointments are set to be made available to 12-15 year olds in Bognor Regis over the coming weeks.

Appointments will be available every day and at a range of locations across the community. They can be booked via the national booking website or by calling 119.

Walk-in sessions will also be taking place from 8.30 to 4.30 everyday at the Bognor Medical Centre, targeting anyone aged 12-15 who has not already received their first or second COVID-19 vaccination.

'Thousands' of vaccine appointments have been made available for 12-15 year olds in Bognor Regis

No appointment is necessary for these sessions, so families can simply turn up, receive advice and information, and get their life-saving vaccine.

Both options are in addition to sessions taking place in secondary schools all over Sussex. Families will receive direct communications from schools to share the dates and consent forms for these sessions, and The Schools Vaccination Team is planning catch-up sessions for half-term, which will be once again shared with local schools.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said:

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer such a range of ways for young people to be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

“We know that there are thousands of 12 to 15 year olds now ready for a second jab, and there are also many who missed out on their first vaccination as they had COVID at the end of last year and they couldn’t have it at the time of their school visit or a local clinic.

“By offering so many available appointments to book and the walk in sessions, as well as the second phase of school visits, we hope as many young people will be able to receive their vaccination and this vital protection as possible.

“By getting both jabs, people aged between 12 and 15 are reducing their chances of catching COVID and becoming unwell with it, whether they have already had it or not.