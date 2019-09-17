Chichester pre-loved sale set to raise crucial funds for eye clinic

A pre-loved sale will mark upcoming World Sight Day and raise money for eye care in the developing world.

The sale will be held on October 5, at Jubilee Hall, New Park Community Centre, Chichester, from 1-5pm.

The money raised will be used to help fund an eye clinic in Bwindi in rural Uganda where local optician, Fiona Broome, has visited several times and will be returning next year. All the Chichester opticians practices have come on board to support this event.

Clothes, accessories, jewellery, toys, and bric-a-brac is being collected. Please bring items for donation to The Richard Tildesley Practice, at 51 West Street, Chichester. For collection, email prelovedsalechi@gmail.com.

Contact any of the Chichester Opticians to donate or for more details

The fundraising is through the Charity Reach Bwindi: www.reachbwindi.com/sight4bwindi.