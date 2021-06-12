Chichester Town Crier salutes the country's newest doctors

Left to right - Alistair, Tom, Laura and Liv

Richard, a city councillor and former Mayor of Chichester agreed to give them an unofficial graduation ceremony online in his capacity as Town Crier.

Watch the video here

The doctors, who qualified on Thursday this week, are Laura Hewitt, daughter of Chichester Observer arts editor Phil, and her friends Liv, Tom and Alastair, from the medical school at the University of Newcastle.

Phil said: “Laura, Liv, Tom and Alastair have been together as the greatest friends since their very first day at medical school… all the way through to their very last.

“Two years ago, our son Adam qualified as a doctor, also from Newcastle, and his graduation ceremony was just wonderful, hearing them all take their oaths as new doctors publicly.

“It seemed such a shame that the pandemic means that Laura and her friends wouldn’t get a proper big graduation ceremony, so I asked Richard to step in. Richard is a dear friend and the perfect gentleman.

“But importantly he was also Mayor of Chichester throughout the worst of the pandemic and led the community magnificently.

“So he was the best person to ask!