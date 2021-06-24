Complete Fertility Centre opens satellite clinic in Chichester

Book at consultation at Complete Fertility Centre Chichester

With this in mind, the team at Complete Fertility Centre Southampton are delighted to announce the opening of a new satellite clinic in Chichester

Complete Fertility Centre Chichester is conveniently located in the Meyer Clinic and offers a range of services, including scans, remote consultations with fertility consultants and nurse planning consultations. These services will be offered in addition to and as part of the wide range of services offered in Complete Fertility’s main clinic in Southampton.

Complete Fertility offers an extensive range of advanced fertility testing and treatments designed to give patients the best chance of achieving a healthy pregnancy. These treatments include but aren’t limited to IVF, ICSI (a type of IVF that involves the injection of a single sperm straight into each egg), IUI, HyCoSy and fertility testing for both men and women, as well as a range of services to assist single women and (female) same sex couples to conceive.

Speaking about the new opening, clinic director Julia Paget said Complete Fertility 'had seen a growth in the number of patients from Chichester and surrounding areas attending Complete Fertility Centre Southampton, so we wanted to offer a new service to these patients to help make their fertility journey easier'.

She added: "We hope that by offering a convenient location for scans and consultations for our West Sussex patients we can help ease stress during what can be a trying experience for some patients.’’

Complete Fertility Centre Chichester’s services are headed up by fertility nurse, Sarah Dawe, who has extensive experience in the areas of fertility and gynaecology and is well placed to ensure Complete Fertility Centre Chichester’s patients are offered best in class fertility care.

The team at Complete Fertility are conscious that fertility treatment is often extremely time sensitive. As such, they boast a large team of six expert fertility consultants, which helps them to maintain a short patient waiting list so they can offer prompt treatment, whilst still maintaining their high standards of patient care. They are also proud to be able to offer semen analyses with no waiting list.

Complete Fertility is currently welcoming new patients and can accommodate both private and NHS patients.

If you’re concerned about your fertility or would simply like to learn more about your fertility options, you can speak to the team at Complete Fertility by getting a referral from your GP (in the case of NHS patients) or by contacting Complete Fertility directly if you are a private patient (phone 02380 010 570 or email [email protected]).