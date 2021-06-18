86 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in West Sussex

Public Health England figures show that 42,973 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (June 17) in West Sussex up from 42,887 the same time on Wednesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 10,809 over the period, to 4,600,623.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in West Sussex now stands at 4,974 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 7,126.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 10,809 over the period, to 4,600,623.

West Sussex’s cases were among the 554,926 recorded across the South East, a figure which rose by 892 over the period.